Arctic air for some, mild temperatures for others

Good morning folks. Well the weather around the High Plains is split, with many of us seeing fog or freezing drizzle to the northeast, while others to the southwest are seeing above freezing temperatures and some clouds. If you have to drive in fog or drizzle, be more cautious than usual and slow down on your commute. Bundle up for wind chills in the teens. This afternoon, our southwestern counties will see sunshine, breezy winds, and highs in the 60s and 70s. Northeastern locations will top out in the 30s and 40s with lingering clouds or fog. Amarillo should see some sunshine and reach the 50s but if the clouds hold on for longer, we’ll be colder.



This kind of crazy weather continues tomorrow and much of this week, with our western counties seeing the warmest conditions and the northeast staying in the deep freeze. Wednesday looks to be when Amarillo gets behind the line of Arctic air and Thursday will be colder, below freezing for most of the area.



We’ll see a chance for snow as we get closer to the weekend.



Stay warm friends!



Meteorologist Chris Martin