Another round of winter weather

Good morning folks. The next upper-level low is about to bring another chance for snow. We’ll see pockets of light snow or flurries moving in from the west as the day goes on. It’s pretty cold outside with single-digit wind chills so bundle up in extra layers. We’ll look for the most snow to fall in the Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern New Mexico, which will amount to 2 to 3 inches, while the rest of the area gets less than an inch. Temperatures only climb to the 30s and 40s this afternoon, with some spots to the north in the 20s.



We’ll be bitterly cold to start Wednesday but conditions improve as the week goes on. Tomorrow, we’ll top out in the 40s and 50s but then we’re in the 60s for Thursday.

Friday’s highs could reach the 70s with breezy winds but then we’ll get a brief shot at rain Saturday morning, ahead of another cold front.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Chris Martin