Another round of rain and cooler weather

Howdy folks and good morning. We’re waking up to humid conditions for some after the showers we had last night, while it’s just a mild morning for others. The latest cold front moves in today and will only allow highs in the 60s and 70s today but we’ll keep around a chance for scattered thundershowers, though the severe weather chances are much less. A few storms may become strong for the southeastern Texas Panhandle but they quickly move on.
A few pockets of rain continue on tonight as we cool off to the chilly 40s but we’ll see more sunshine Thursday as highs come up a few degrees.
Friday will be calmer and very pleasant with average temperatures and calm winds but this weekend the heat cranks up with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Have a wonderful Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
