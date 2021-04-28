Another round of rain and cooler weather

Howdy folks and good morning. We’re waking up to humid conditions for some after the showers we had last night, while it’s just a mild morning for others. The latest cold front moves in today and will only allow highs in the 60s and 70s today but we’ll keep around a chance for scattered thundershowers, though the severe weather chances are much less. A few storms may become strong for the southeastern Texas Panhandle but they quickly move on.

A few pockets of rain continue on tonight as we cool off to the chilly 40s but we’ll see more sunshine Thursday as highs come up a few degrees.

Friday will be calmer and very pleasant with average temperatures and calm winds but this weekend the heat cranks up with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin

