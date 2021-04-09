Another nice weekend on the way

Happy Friday folks! We are starting this day off cool and mild with lows in the 40s and 50s but conditions won’t remain calm. The next cold front moves in during the afternoon and kicks winds up from the north at 20 to 30 mph but right now, it’s looking to be dry. We have some clouds out there but the sky clears up quite a bit as we heat up to the 60s and 70s, with cooler air to the north and warmer to the south.



Saturday morning will bring temperatures down to the 20s and 30s, with our northern counties getting below freezing, so you will want to cover up your sensitive vegetation. Tomorrow afternoon is looking very pleasant and calmer with highs in the 70s.



We’ll just get warmer on Sunday but now it’s not looking so breezy but a stronger cold front comes Monday, as rain chances increase.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin