Another hot afternoon with rain chances this weekend

Starting our Wednesday under mild temps and clear skies. Dewpoints are in the upper 50 therefore we aren’t feeling those muggy conditions we had previous days. Expect dewpoints to stay in the 50s throughout the day and temps will climb up to a mix of 90s and 100s across the Panhandle this afternoon. A high pressure continues over the four corners and a ridge over the Central Plains. The high pressure will move out towards the end of the week and a trough will move into the viewing area by the weekend.

Still tracking a slight chance for rain from Friday into Monday. For Friday and Saturday our northern counties will favor the moisture. Then by Sunday late storms will be possible across the area as well as for Monday. Father’s Day still looks to be mostly dry as the storms that do develop will be in the late and overnight hours.

Maria Pasillas