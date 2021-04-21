Howdy folks and good morning to you. We’re back below freezing again, with lows in the 20s and a few low 30s but the wind is much calmer so that’s a plus over yesterday morning. As the day goes on, the clouds we’re starting out with will thin out quite a bit and temperatures reach the 50s and low 60s later on with winds from the southeast at 15 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow morning, only a few spots north of I-40 will reach 32 degrees or slightly lower and overall, Thursday will be warmer but a bit more breezy.
The next upper-level system moves over us Friday and we’ll reach the 70s before some cooler air arrives but a few thunderstorms will be possible in the evening hours. As of right now, severe weather is not likely.
This weekend is looking warmer and more blustery as we get way above average.
Enjoy your Wednesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Police: East Texas girls faked their kidnapping that sparked Amber Alert
- Another freezing start and a mild afternoon
- Early voting turnout for May Municipal Elections in Potter County has increased by 72% from 2019 elections
- AFD responds to 2 alarm fire at 10th and Adams area
- Closing arguments heard in Sutherland Springs shooting case alleges US Air Force is partially responsible