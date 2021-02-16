Another dangerously cold morning before the next round of snow

Howdy folks and good morning. We’re dealing with brutally cold wind chills once more, down in the -15 to -30 range so cover exposed skin, dress in multiple layers, and don’t spend too much time outdoors. Bring your pets in after taking them outside and leave your cold water faucets dripping, as we are staying below freezing again today. There has been some drying of the roads but slick spots may still exist so don’t get into a hurry on your drive. Breezy winds help keep us cold with day time highs ranging from the teens to the 20s, though spots in eastern New Mexico actually will get above freezing. Snow showers are likely to move in from the west after noon and will be light going into tomorrow morning. As of right now, we’re expecting 1 to 3 inches for areas along I-40, including Amarillo, and a few spots to the east may reach 5 inches.



Tomorrow morning, as the snow is coming to an end, adjust your speed to handle the new snow and drive slower. We’ll keep the clouds around Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 20s.



Thursday, many of us get back to and slightly above 32 degrees with more sunshine.



Friday cranks us up to the 40s and 50s and we’ll get to the 60s on Saturday.



Take care and stay warm folks!



Meteorologist Chris Martin