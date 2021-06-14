Ag Forecast

Skip to content
KAMR - MyHighPlains.com
Amarillo
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Today in Amarillo
Border Report
Coronavirus Coverage
DC Bureau
Entertainment News
For Your Health
Good News
National News
Politics Today
Texas News
Texas Politics
World News
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center marks Flag Day, June 14
Top Stories
Video circulates of Ocean City officers tazing suspects in Boardwalk vaping incident
Video
Explosion, massive fire at chemical plant in Rockton
Live
Mother and son found shot to death; murders may be linked to 2019 boat crash
Video
These are the most popular car colors in every state
Video
Video Center
Weather
Forecast
Weather Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Map Center
Live Weather Cameras
Texas Burn Bans
TxDOT Highway Conditions
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Headlines
Sports
Local Sports
The Locker Room
Sod Poodles
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
Big Race Daytona
Masters Report
Japan 2020
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
French Open champ Krejcikova 15th in singles, 1st in doubles
Top Stories
The Latest: Schick scores 2, Czechs beat Scots at Euro 2020
Tsitsipas says his grandmother died just before French final
Eriksen’s teammates to ‘play for Christian’ at Euro 2020
8 hurt as vehicle crashes into Texas race track guard rail
Studio 4
On the Show
4 Your Health
4 the Holidays
4 Your Glass
Bands
Recipes
Studio 4 Style Guide
What’s Happening
Top Stories
The Original: Rich & Dana Feature Wattie Boone & Sons Whiskey
Video
Top Stories
Hey Amarillo Host Interviewed in Milestone 200th Podcast Episode
Video
‘Summertime Patio Entertaining’ Event to Benefit Eveline Rivers Project
Video
Musician Austin English Performs Ahead of Amarillo Show
Video
Spicy Meets Sweet: New Offerings from Windy City Sweets by Destani
Video
Find It Fast
DONATE to CMN of Amarillo
Amarillo Events Calendar
Black History Month
Class is in Session
Destination Texas
Everyday Heroes
Heart of the High Plains
High Plains Road Trip
Hometown Heroes
Lottery
Missing on the High Plains
Pass or Fail
Red Cross and Disaster Relief
Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport Survey
State of the State
Veterans Voices
Voter Information Guide
Women’s History
Marketplace
Amarillo Real Estate
Local Leaders
Contests
Monster Truck VIP Ticket Experience Sweepstakes
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
KAMR Local 4 Pet of the Day
Keeping It Clean
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Privacy Policy
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Terms of Use
TV Guide
Work for Us
Alexa Flash Briefings
Contact Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Ag Forecast
Seasonal day ahead of us, then a hot week with minimal rain chances
Video
Video Forecast
Seasonal day ahead of us, then a hot week with minimal rain chances
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
UPDATE: New charge against former Stinnett Police Chief involves 2nd victim
Video
Watch: Texas high school graduation held by cellphone light during power outage
Video
New bride donates kidney to husband’s ex-wife just days after wedding
Gallery
WATCH: Roy McCoy memorial service, tribute to Amarillo forecasting pioneer
Video
The Legend of Beale’s Gold in Bedford County: Does it exist?
Video
‘Kay’s fudge’: Late Utah grandmother’s recipe, engraved on tombstone, goes viral
Watch: Jet Skiers make waves to put out boat fire
Video