Above seasonal temps for today with breezy conditions

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Monday ay with temperatures in the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies. Well this afternoon will see the temperature is climbing up into those 90s exceeding our seasonal temperatures for this time of year. We will have breezy winds as well as we could see gusty winds between 20 to 25 mph at times throughout the day. Fire concerns still in place for today with low humidity and hot temps.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, a stationary front will move into the area brining us the chance for some scattered moisture. This front will bring his cooler temperatures by Wednesday on the seasonal side of things. The cooldown however seems to be short livid as temps will bounce back into the 90s by the end of the workweek.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas