AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with AAA Texas wanted to remind residents of how to prepare and maintain their homes for inclement weather in an attempt to avoid winter-related repairs.

According to AAA Texas, long periods of below-freezing temperatures can cause damage to a home heating system, plumbing, and exterior features.

“The time to prepare your home for the upcoming cold weather is right now,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Taking small steps to ensure your home’s interior and exterior are ready can help you avoid high repair costs and headaches in the future.”

AAA recommends residents the following to help protect their homes :

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows and doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Know where your water shutoff valve is so that you can turn off the water in case of an emergency.

Air inside the walls, where pipes are, can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature, even if you will be away from home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate the pipes.

Close your wood-burning fireplace flue damper when you’re not using it. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights, which may require the flue to be partially open at all times.

Officials report that during the freezing event in February 2021, frozen pipes caused residents on average $10,000 in damage. AAA added that the average had increased by almost $3,000 from in 2020 which displays repair costs can increase.

Winter Damages Covered by Homeowners Insurance

If your roof collapses or is damaged due to the weight of snow or ice from a storm, a standard home insurance policy may cover the damage.

Damage caused by burst pipes as well as the repair costs are covered by most standard home insurance policies, as long as regular maintenance is performed, and owners maintain heat in the building.

What’s Not Covered by Homeowners Insurance

Flash floods caused by a sudden rise in temperature during the winter months can cause significant damage to your home that your standard home insurance policy will not cover, but flood insurance can be purchased separately.

Most damages not covered by insurance are due to homeowner neglect or lack of maintenance. These may include damages resulting from extreme cold due to failure to maintain heat in your house.

AAA Texas officials added that taking precautions for winter weather can save you money. AAA recommended residents trim threatening trees, shut off their water and drain pipes, and clean gutters before the cold weather arrives.

For more information regarding preparing your home for winter weather visit the AAA Texas website.