A wild end to the week

Hello folks and good morning. Another windy day is ahead of us though the afternoon will be worse than what we’re dealing with early on. The wind will come from the northwest, and past noon will kick up to the 25 to 40 mph range with gusts between 50 and 60. The northeastern Texas Panhandle will feel the strongest winds as the day goes on. Temperatures rise to the 40s and low 50s but you’ll want the extra layer throughout today. The strong winds keep the wildfire danger around, so avoid outdoor burning. If you drive a high-profile vehicle, be more cautious than normal.



The wind dies down again after sunset and thankfully stays pretty calm over the weekend. Saturday looks to be cloudy with highs around average but then sunshine returns Sunday.



Conditions improve for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the 60s and mild winds.



Our next chance for precipitation comes on Tuesday with a mixture of rain and snow but confidence is not high for that event just yet so stay tuned.



Have a lovely weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin