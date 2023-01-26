Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s. Very cold temps with wind chill value in the single digits for some in the Panhandle. Temps will remain below seasonal for today with highs in the low 40’s. Forecasting plenty of sunshine today with light winds. Winds could increase some tonight into the overnight hours but calm once again for the start of our Friday. A warming trend into Saturday with temps back into the 50’s for Saturday afternoon. However, another front rolls in by Sunday, dropping those temps back into the 30’s for the start of the next workweek. We are looking at a huge shot of cold air with a slight chance of moisture of things set up in the region. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas