A warmer Easter weekend

Howdy folks and happy Friday to you! For this Good Friday, we are starting off with more cloud cover in the area and breezy winds early as temperatures fall off to the 30s and 40s so you’ll want at least a light extra layer. We’ll see more of the sky as the day goes on with winds picking up from the south at 15 to 25 mph. Continue to avoid outdoor burning through the weekend and next week as well. This afternoon’s highs will be in the 70s for most of us.



Saturday’s winds will be much weaker as an upper-level system moves to us but chances for rain are looking very low. There may be enough energy for a pop-up storm or two out in New Mexico but we’re going to be pretty dry at the surface so very little rain could reach the ground. We’ll heat up to nearly 80 tomorrow.



Easter Sunday brings back breezy winds but it won’t be too bad while we continue on a warming trend.



We’ll get near 90 for the early part of next week as more intense winds will be felt.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin