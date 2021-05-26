A warm and windy day, then a chance of evening isolated storms

Good morning everyone and happy hump day!

A different day but with similar conditions as the past couple of days. Humid to start the morning with some cloud cover for our eastern counties. We will be on the warm side once again with a chance of isolated storms developing this evening along the dryline. There is a slight risk of severe weather covering the majority of the viewing area this afternoon. Our main threat once again will be strong gusty winds and large hail where we see these storms. The tornado threat remains low at this time. Besides the chance of storms, winds will also be on the windy side today reaching up to 20 mph.

For the next seven days, the chance of rain will continue with temperatures in the 80’s for the rest of the week before we get a little cooler to start the next work week.

Have a great day!