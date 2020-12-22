Good morning folks. It’s a chilly but calm start to the day with lows in the 20s and 30s but the wind won’t stay weak for long. The wind comes from the southwest and cranks up to the 20 to 30 mph range for the afternoon hours with a mostly sunny sky above. Look for highs in the 60s and 70s with elevated wildfire danger.
Wednesday brings a much colder wind, that’ll be a bit stronger as we cool off to highs in the 30s and 40s. This system is still looking too dry to bring any precipitation.
Christmas Eve brings us back to around average as the wind dies down and Christmas Day warms conditions up just a bit more.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A warm and windy afternoon, before the next front
