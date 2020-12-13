Howdy folks and good morning. We’re starting out windy and cold with blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility. Be very cautious if driving this morning, and take extra time to get to where you’re going. The heaviest snow will hit southwestern Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, with 6 to 8 inches possible, while lesser amounts fall for the rest of the area. Here in town, we’re looking at 1 to 3 inches, while areas from Clovis to Plainview could miss out altogether. Snow comes to an end after 12 pm and this afternoon brings sunshine as we heat up to the 30s and 40s.
Monday morning will be bitterly cold but temperatures improve to the 40s and 50s later on, with the more snow-impacted spots staying in the 30s again. Another chance for snow comes Tuesday morning with strong winds but accumulations look to be less than an inch, as we see highs back down below 40.
The rest of next week brings sunshine and much warmer conditions as we melt snow.
Stay warm and be safe!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A snowy start to Sunday
