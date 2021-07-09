A seasonal but breezy day to end the work week

Good morning folks!

We are still seeing a warming trend as temps will be right around seasonal for us here in Amarillo this afternoon. Everyone else will sit in the low to upper 90s across the Panhandle. It will also be another sunny day with breezy conditions. We could see gusts up to 25 mph at times. For this evening there is a slight chance for an isolated storms or two for the northern part of the viewing area.

Rain chances are slim, but they do remain in the forecast for the weekend as a cold front will move in on Saturday. This will also bring slightly cooler air into the region. Therefore, temps will fall back to the 80s for Sunday. This will be short-livid as temps rebound back to the 90s by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend.

Maria Pasillas