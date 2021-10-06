A repeat of yesterday’s forecast

Good morning, folks!

Temps this Wednesday morning have fallen into the 40s and 50s. Another cool start to the morning with temps rising into the 80s for this afternoon. Today will be a repeat of what we had in the forecast for Tuesday. Winds will increase some in the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph. Temps looks to remain above average with hot temps towards the end of the workweek as a ridge build over the region.

We are tracking a front that will move into the region this weekend. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday evening into Monday morning. Another front it set to move into the Panhandle on Wednesday. Cooler airmass will settle in behind these systems. More details as we get closer to those dates.

Have a great Humpday.

Maria Pasillas