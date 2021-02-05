A pretty nice weekend before intense cold

Happy Friday folks! The wind is calmer than it was at the start of yesterday but it’s about as cold. Heavy jackets or coats will be warranted, but thankfully not all day. With a variable wind at 5 to 15 mph, we’ll see temperatures rise to the 40s at noon and top out in the 50s with ample sunshine.

Saturday’s temperatures will be about the same except for our northeastern counties that will be near a cold front. Those areas will only reach the 40s while the rest of us heat up to the 50s again but the wind will kick up a bit tomorrow.



Even warmer weather comes on Sunday with the 50s and 60s for highs, and a few spots get to the 70s.



An arctic air mass pushes in to the Panhandles Monday but not all the way through, so we’ll see highs ranging from the 30s to the 60s.



For several days after, we’ll get below freezing and stay that way with bitterly cold conditions hanging around, along with a few chances for snow.



Enjoy your weekend!



Meteorologist Chris Martin