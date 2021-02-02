Good morning folks and welcome to another decent day in February. We’re starting off with a partly cloudy sky and a breeze with lows in the 30s and 40s, warmer than it got yesterday morning. A jacket or sweater should be enough for the early hours but this afternoon brings short-sleeves conditions with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Tomorrow morning is looking about the same and Wednesday allows for even warmer temperatures but also brings back strong winds.
The next cold front comes on Thursday with more cloud cover and chilly winds but as of right now, it looks like we’ll be too dry for any precipitation.
Conditions improve for Friday but the wind stays gusty.
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A pretty nice Groundhog Day
