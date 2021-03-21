A pretty nice day ahead of the next round of rain

Good morning folks! We’re starting off chilly and breezy and it’ll be a breezy day but the wind won’t be as bad as it was yesterday. Grab a jacket before heading out for lows in the 30s and 40s. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon with an upper-level low moving close to us. We’ll see highs above 70 for most of the area and the wildfire danger increases, so avoid outdoor burning.



Rain showers are possible Monday morning before a few storms pop up in the afternoon as the next cold front arrives. Those storms may have some small hail and lightning with them but severe weather is not expected. We’ll see highs in the 50s and low 60s as the wind gets brisk from the northwest again.



Temperatures come up a few degrees for Tuesday before another round of rain arrives that evening, and continues into Wednesday. Our western counties could get some snow on Wednesday as we cool down even more but most of us will just get chilly rain, with highs in the 30s and 40s.



The rest of next week allows for dry weather to take back over.



Have a wonderful day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin