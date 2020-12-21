Good morning folks. After a pretty mild weekend, we’re looking ahead to warmer weather ahead of Christmas. Today, temperatures rise from the 20s and 30s to the 60s in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. We’ll have mild and variable winds, so no issues there.
Tuesday keeps the warmer air coming, but also brings more blustery conditions with winds from the southwest. We’ll top out in the 70s tomorrow.
We cool down considerably Wednesday with gusty winds from the north. Temperatures only reach the 30s and 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. We can’t rule out flurries flying around our northern counties but this system does not look good for beneficial snow.
Christmas Eve brings us back to average and calmer conditions while Christmas Day is looking even nicer than that.
Have a wonderful day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A nice warm-up ahead of Christmas
