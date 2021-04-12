A much cooler week ahead

Good morning folks. Another cold front has come through the panhandles and it’s a cold April morning. We didn’t get any precipitation from this round, just blustery winds, so make sure to grab a heavy jacket or coat. The winds die down as the day goes on but we’ll look for plenty of clouds overhead as we heat up to 50s and 60s.
We’ll wake up tomorrow to lows in the 30s and low 40s with some locations reaching 32 degrees, so cover your sensitive vegetation. Tuesday continues with the cloudy sky as we heat up to around 60.
Even chillier weather comes for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s and 50s and scattered rain showers or drizzle.
Rain starts heading out on Friday morning as we warm up to the low 60s again.
Have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
