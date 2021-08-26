A hot, breezy and dry day

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our Thursday morning with pleasant temps in the 60s for the majority of the area with clear skies. Temps will increase into the 90s for this afternoon with breezy conditions. Gusts will be up to 20 mph at times throughout the day but especially in the evening hours. For today, we are looking at a hot and dry afternoon. Rain chances will stay well out of the viewing area. A change in patterns as we get closer to the weekend.

Rain is still in the forecast for Saturday, but the question now is if we will hold on to that precipitation for Monday as well. Models are not in good agreement of how Monday will play out, but as usual, more details to come as we get closer to next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas