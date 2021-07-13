A hot and breezy afternoon with slightly seasonal temps

Good morning folks!

Starting our Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies with some mild temps. Breezy conditions have already taken over and that will be the case for the rest of the day as well as gusts will be up to 25 mph at times. Gusty winds will continue all the way through Thursday. Storms look to develop out west once again but will stay in that area for today. Things chance some by Wednesday by our north and northwest area having a chance of seeing these storms. Temps will continue to stay slight around seasonal through Thursday as well.

On Thursday, we also have a greater chance of seeing some scattered storms and with the current atmosphere conditions, we could see some heavy rainfall. Rain chances will stay in the forecast for the remaining of the seven days with isolated to scattered chances.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas