A great start to the week

Howdy folks and good morning. The pretty and pleasant weather from this weekend carries over into today, and most of this week. We have a clear sky above and mild but cold winds here at the surface with lows in the 20s so a jacket or coat should suffice. As the day goes on, we’ll have plenty of sunshine as temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s with winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.



Tuesday looks to be more breezy but also a bit warmer, with the 60s and 70s for highs.



The next cold front comes Wednesday, bringing highs down to around 50 and the most unpleasant day of the week will be Thursday, when we get some flurries or sprinkles. Look for temperatures to top out in the 30s and low 40s then but Friday and this weekend usher pleasant weather back to us.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin