Good morning folks. Much of the snow on the High Plains melted yesterday, but we still have some around for our western and southern counties, so be mindful of occasional slick spots on your commute. Layer up before heading out and don’t forget to cover your extremities. The frosty start leads to a somewhat warmer afternoon with the 40s and 50s as the wind stays pretty mild.
Wednesday afternoon allows for even higher temperatures in the low 60s with still ample sunshine.
The next cold front cranks up the wind for Thursday with below average highs and more clouds.
Another front on Saturday night may have enough moisture for a few brief snow showers.
Stay warm and have a great day!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A frosty start with a slightly warmer afternoon
Good morning folks. Much of the snow on the High Plains melted yesterday, but we still have some around for our western and southern counties, so be mindful of occasional slick spots on your commute. Layer up before heading out and don’t forget to cover your extremities. The frosty start leads to a somewhat warmer afternoon with the 40s and 50s as the wind stays pretty mild.