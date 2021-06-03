A few stray storm down south, warm temps for today

Good morning folks and happy Thursday!

We are starting the day with mostly clear skies across the view area. There will be a break from the rain today into Sunday afternoon as a ridge continues to build in the southwestern parts of the country. For us we are watching a weak low pressure system across parts of the region. This combo doesn’t allow for thunderstorms to build however, we could still see some stray storms down south later this evening. They aren’t expected to be severe, but some light rain isn’t out of the question.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid 80s by this weekend. Still looking like it will be a windy weekend with wind gusts as high as 25 mph at times. Isolated storms come back into the forecast by Sunday afternoon as a few disturbances will enter the panhandle.

Have a great day.