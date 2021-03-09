A dry, springtime pattern before the next round of moisture

Good morning everyone. It’s another windy day around the panhandles, but even more so and warmer than yesterday was. Again, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky as the day wears on. We’re waking up to a breezy wind with lows in the 40s and 50s and some moisture has moved in but doesn’t stick around for long. Dry conditions along with high winds around 20 to 30 mph will allow for wildfire dangers to increase so avoid outdoor burning and stay alert for updates on grass fires. Temperatures reach the 70s and 80s today.



Wednesday is looking to be pretty much the same but with less cloud cover as the wildfire risk stays critical.



The wind thankfully won’t be so bad on Thursday and temperatures back off a few degrees as well.

By Friday, we’ll have enough low-level moisture for thunderstorms, mainly for our eastern counties, and that rain lingers into Saturday morning. Saturday looks to be cooler than this whole week has been, with highs in the 50s and low 60s instead.



There’s a brief chance at a rain-snow mix on Sunday morning as we stay about as cool.



Enjoy your Tuesday and stay out of the wind!



Meteorologist Chris Martin