A colder day before a nice warming trend

Good morning everyone. We continue cooling down after yesterday’s cold front and this morning temperatures are falling to the 20s. Clouds increase in coverage today with winds from the east and we’ll only top out in the 30s and 40s. A few flurries may be seen up to the north, while a sprinkle or two is possible to the south. This time around, we just don’t have much moisture to work with.



Temperatures bounce back to the 50s and 60s tomorrow and sunshine returns.

Warmer weather will be felt Saturday with some spots reaching the 70s as the wind gets a bit more breezy.



We’ll drop below average for Sunday but then look for another shot at precipitation Monday with some rain and snow possible as we see highs in the 30s and 40s.



Have a great day and stay warm.



Meteorologist Chris Martin