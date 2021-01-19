Good morning everyone. Clouds blanket the panhandles to start this day off and it’s chilly out there with lows in the 30s and 40s. There has been enough energy in the atmosphere for some very light snow to hit our far western counties, mainly in the higher elevations in New Mexico. Use extra caution if you have to drive in Union County or northern New Mexico. For the rest of us, we’re looking for the clouds to slowly clear out as we warm up to the upper 30s and 40s for the afternoon. A cold breeze will be in place from the northeast.
Wednesday brings more sunshine and warmer day time temperatures in the 50s and 60s but the wind gets stronger from the southwest.
Clouds again cover most of our area for Thursday but there’s a slim chance for a few rain showers over the South Plains and Rolling Plains.
Highs come down to the 40s for Friday but a warmer weekend is on the way.
Stay warm and have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Martin
A colder day ahead
