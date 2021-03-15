A calmer start to the week

Good morning folks. We’re starting off chilly with lows in the 30s and a few 20s so make sure to grab a jacket or coat. Today is looking pretty seasonal with breezy winds from the northwest but they won’t be as bad as they were yesterday. Afternoon temperatures rise to the 50s and 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tomorrow, the winds pick up again, coming from the southwest as we heat up to the 70s.

The next upper-level low will try to bring some rain showers followed by light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with even more intense wind. Wednesday afternoon will be cool with highs in the 40s and 50s as the sky clears out.



Temperatures improve to the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend.



Have a great day!



Meteorologist Chris Martin