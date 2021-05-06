A calmer and nicer Thursday before storms tomorrow

Howdy folks and good morning. The latest round of storms that hit the eastern parts of our area is moving out and we do have some clouds that are slow to dissipate. After cool lows in the 40s, we’re looking for a pretty nice day with much calmer winds than we had from yesterday. Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s again under ample sunshine for the afternoon hours.



The rain chances increase for Friday afternoon and evening after we crank back up to the 80s and 90s tomorrow. The next upper-level disturbance moves our way and will allow for tomorrow’s storms to come in from New Mexico, and some will be capable of strong downburst winds and large hail, but also some beneficial rain.



Saturday keeps the wind and the heat but the rain chances drop though Mother’s Day will be cooler and a bit calmer.



Enjoy your Thursday!



Meteorologist Chris Martin