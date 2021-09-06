Operation Enduring Freedom: Heroes from the Lone Star State

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The United States War in Afghanistan came to an end days before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack. ValleyCentral is recognizing the men and women from Texas who lost their lives serving, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The war in Afghanistan began October 15, 1999, with an Al-Qaeda and Taliban Nexus. Both groups were linked as terrorist entities when the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 1267 creating the al-Queda and Taliban Sanctions Committee. The UN move followed with dominant power from al-Qaeda with their leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden lead the terror group for years throughout Afghanistan, Sudan, and Peshwar, Pakistan up till the mid-1990s. The Taliban rose from the ashes of Afghanistan’s post-Soviet civil war, providing al-Qaeda sanctuary for operations, according to a timeline from the Council on Foreign Relations.

Al-Queda operatives assassinated Ahmad Shah Massoud, a commander of the Northern Alliance, an anti-Taliban coalition on September 9, 2001.

Fireball explodes from World Trade Center south tower after crash of United Airlines Flight 175 Boeing 767-200 jet, New York City

On September 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda operatives hijacked four commercial airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. President George W. Bush vows to “win the war against terrorism,” and later zeros in on al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was then tracked to a Tora Bora cave complex southeast of Kabul that was well-equipped in December 2001, Afghan militias engage in a two-week battle with al-Qaeda militants. The battle resulted in a few hundred deaths and the event escape of bin-Laden.



On October 29, 2004, Osama bin Laden resurfaced releasing a videotaped message three weeks after the country’s presidential election, days before the U.S. polls. Bin Laden takes responsibility for the 9/11 attacks and taunts the Bush administration.

New in office, United States President Barack Obama announced his recommitment to Afghanistan on February 17, 2009. President Obama announced plans to send 17,000 more troops to the war zone. As well as announcing plans for the United States to follow a timetable to draw down most combat forces from Iraq by the end of 2011.

After nine months of renewing the U.S. to the Afghan war effort, Obama announces a major escalation. Additionally committing 30,000 forces to the fight, on top of the 68,000 in place.

On May 2, 2011, Osama bin Laden is killed by U.S. forces in Pakistan. President Obama also prepares to announce the withdrawal of some, possibly all, of the 30,000 surge troops in July.

June 22, 2011, Obama announces troop drawdown, withdrawing 33,000 troops by the summer of 2012. President Obama later announces in May of 2014 the United States troop withdrawal, planning a timetable for most U.S. forces withdrawing from Afghanistan by the end of 2016.

President Donald Trump speaks at Fort Myer in Arlington Va., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

While in office, President Donald Trump outlines his Afghanistan Policy in an address to troops on August 21, 2017. Trump said although his “original instinct was to pull out,” he will instead press ahead with an open-ended military commitment to prevent the emergence of “a vacuum for terrorists,” according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

In September 2019, President Trump broke off a peace talk scheduled with Taliban leaders and the Afghan President. Trump tweeted he canceled the secret meeting after a U.S. soldier was killed in a Taliban attack.

The Taliban responded saying it’s “committed to continuing negotiations,” but warned the cancellation will cause an increase in deaths.

On November 17, 2020, acting U.S. Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller announced a plan to have the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 by mid-January, days before President Joe Biden was inaugurated. The decision to pull out troops in previous months, moving closer to fulfilling President Trump’s campaign promise to end the so-called forever wars.

President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Biden announced on April 14, 2021, that the U.S. would not meet the deadline set under the U.S.-Taliban agreement to withdraw all troops by May 1 however, does release a plan for a full withdrawal by September 11, 2021.

President Biden defended his administration’s decision in withdrawal on August 16, 2021, ending U.S. military involvement in Afghanistan. Biden acknowledges that troop withdrawal had been “messy” and credits Afghan security forces for failing to counter the Taliban.

Biden says the military will help evacuate thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States, as well as expanding refugee-status access for vulnerable Afghans.

On August 26, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops.

On August 30, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue became the last soldier to leave Afghanistan, officially ending America’s longest war.

Heroes from the Lone Star State

The following are the 187 Texans who died as part of Operation Eduring Freedom. The women and men are listed in chronological order.

Army Sergeant Nathan R. Chapman Hometown: San Antonio Age: 31 Date of Passing: January 4. 2002

Air Foce Tech. Sergeant John A. Chapman Hometown: Waco Age: 36 Date of Passing: March 4, 2002

Army Staff Sergeant Brian T. Craig Hometown: Houston Age: 27 Date of Passing: April 15, 2002

Army Specialist Rodrigo Gonzalez-Garza Hometown: N/A Age: 26 Date of Passing: February 23, 2003

Air Force Staff Sergeant John Teal Hometown: Dallas Age: 29 Date of Passing: March 23, 2003

Air Force Airman 1st Class Raymond Losano Hometown: Del Rio Age: 24 Date of Passing: April 28, 2003

Army Sergeant 1st Class John E. Taylor Hometown: Wichita Falls Texas Age: 31 Date of Passing: May 17, 2003

Army Specialist Juan M. Torres Hometown: Houston Age: 25 Date of Passing: July 12, 2004

Army Corporal William M. ‘Bill’ Amundson Jr. Hometown: The Woodlands Age: 21 Date of Passing: October 19, 2004

Army Specialist Isaac E. Diaz Hometown: Rio Hondo Age: 26 Date of Passing: December 1, 2004

Army Private First Class Steven C. Tucker Hometown: Grapevine Age: 19 Date of Passing: May 21, 2005

Army Lieutenant Colonel Albert E. Smart Hometown: San Antonio Age: 41 Date of Passing: May 28, 2005

Army Private First Class Damian J. Garza Hometown: Odessa Age: 19 Date of Passing: August 4, 2005

Marine Lance Corporal Phillip C. George Hometown: Houston Age: 22 Date of Passing: August 18, 2005

Army 1st Lieutenant Laura M. Walker Hometown: N/A Age: 24 Date of Passing: August 18, 2005

Army Staff Sergeant Clinton T. Newman Hometown: San Antonio Age: 26 Date of Passing: February 13, 2006

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric W. Totten Hometown: N/A Age: 34 Date of Passing: May 5, 2006

Army Sergeant Jeffery S. Wiekamp Hometown: Utopia Age: 23 Date of Passing: May 5, 2006

Army Sergeant Roger P. Pena Jr. Hometown: San Antonio Age: 29 Date of Passing: June 14, 2006

Army Staff Sergeant Eric Caban Hometown: Fort Worth Age: 28 Date of Passing: July 19, 2006

Army Specialist Andrew Velez Hometown: Lubbock Age: 22 Date of Passing: July 25, 2006

Army Specialist Rogelio R. Garza Jr. Hometown: Corpus Christi Age: 26 Date of Passing: August 11, 2006

Army Sergeant 1st Class William R. Brown Hometown: Fort Worth Age: 30 Date of Passing: November 6, 2006

Army Staff Sergeant Michael A. Shank Hometown: Bonham Age: 31 Date of Passing: November 28, 2006

Army Private First Class Jospeh G. Harris Hometown: Sugar Land Age: 19 Date of Passing: May 3, 2007

Army Corporal Zachary R. Endsley Hometown: Spring Age: 21 Date of Passing: July 23, 2007

Army Major Thomas G. Bostick Jr. Hometown: Llano Age: 37 Date of Passing: July 27, 2007

Army Private First Class Alan J. Austin Hometown: Houston Age: 21 Date of Passing: August 12, 2007

Army Sergeant Charles B. Kitowski III Hometown: Farmers Branch Age: 31 Date of Passing: August 12, 2007

Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Mark R. Cannon Hometown: Lubbock Age: 31 Date of Passing: October 2, 2017

Marine Sergeant Matthew E. Mendoza Hometown: San Antonio Age: 24 Date of Passing: June 20, 2008

Marine Staff Sergeant Edgar A. Heredia Hometown: Houston Age: 28 Date of Passing: June 26, 2008

Army Sergeant Jaime Gonzalez Jr. Hometown: Austin Age: 40 Date of Passing: August 3, 2008

Army Private John A. Mattox Hometown: Daingerfield Age: 23 Date of Passing: August 10, 2008

Army Sergeant 1st Class David J. Todd Jr. Hometown: Marrero Age: 36 Date of Passing: August 20, 2008

Army Staff Sergeant Brandon W. Farley Hometown: Grand Praire Age: 30 Date of Passing: September 18, 2008

Air Force Major Rodolfo I. Rodriguez Hometown: El Paso Age: 34 Date of Passing: September 20, 2008

Army Specialist Cory J. Bertrand Hometown: Center Age: 18 Date of Passing: October 14, 2008

Army Corporal Peter J. Courcy Hometown: Frisco Age: 22 Date of Passing: February 12, 2009

Army Sergeant 1st Class Raymond J. Munden Hometown: Mesquite Age: 35 Date of Passing: February 16, 2009

Marine Staff Sergeant Archie A. Taylor Hometown: Tomball Age: 37 Date of Passing: March 14, 2009

Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Mark E. Stratton II Hometown: Houston Age: 39 Date of Passing: May 26, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Mathew G. Reza Hometown: Austin Age: 27 Date of Passing: May 31, 2009

Army Private First Class Matthew D. Ogden Hometown: Corpus Christi Age: 33 Date of Passing: June 1, 2009

Army Specialist Jarrett P. Griemel Hometown: La Porte Age: 20 Date of Passing: June 3, 2009

Army Private First Class Peter K. Cross Hometown: Saginaw Age: 20 Date of Passing June 26, 2009

Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Darren Ethan Tate Hometown: Canyon Age: 21 Date of Passing: July 8, 2009

Army Specialist Joshua R. Farris Hometown: La Grange Age: 22 Date of Passing: July 9, 2009

Army Sergeant Gregory Owens Jr. Hometown: Garland Age: 24 Date of Passing: July 20, 2009

Army Specialist Andrew J. Roughton Hometown: Houston Age: 21 Date of Passing: July 20, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Travis T. Babine Hometown: San Antonio Age: 20 Date of Passing: August 6, 2009

Marine Sergeant Jay M. Hoskins Hometown: Paris Age: 24 Date of Passing: August 6, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Clayton P. Bowen Hometown: San Antonio Age: 29 Date of Passing: August 18, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Christopher S. Baltazar Jr. Hometown: San Antonio Age: 19 Date of Passing: September 3, 2009

Army 2nd Lieutenant Darryn D. Andrews Hometown: Dallas Age: 34 Date of Passing: September 4, 2009

Marine Captain Joshua S. Meadows Hometown: Bastrop Age: 30 Date of Passing: September 5, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Michael C. Murphrey Hometown: Snyder Age: 25 Date of Passing: September 6, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Joshua M. Mills Hometown: El Paso Age: 24 Date of Passing: September 16, 2009

Army Sergeant David A. Davis Hometown: Dalhart Age: 28 Date of Passing: September 19, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Chris N. Staats Hometown: Fredericksburg Age: 32 Date of Passing: October 16, 2009

Army Staff Sergeant Shawn H. McNabb Hometown: Terrell Age: 24 Date of Passing: October 26, 2009

Army Sgt. Fernando Delarosa Hometown: Alamo Age: 24 Date of Passing: October 27, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Cody R. Stanley Hometown: Rosanky Age: 21 Date of Passing: October 28, 2009

Marine Sergeant Cesar B. Ruiz Hometown: San Antonio Age: 26 Date of Passing: October 31, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Shawn P. Hefner Hometown: Hico Age: 22 Date of Passing: November 13, 2009

Army Specialist Joseph M. Lewis Hometown: Terrell Age: 26 Date of Passing: November 17, 2009

Army Sergeant James M. Nolen Hometown: Alvin Age: 25 Date of Passing: November 22, 2009

Marine Lance Corporal Mark D. Juarez Hometown: San Antonio Age: 23 Date of Passing: January 9, 2010

Marine Corporal Nicholas K. Uzenski Hometown: Tomball Age: 21 Date of Passing: January 11, 2010

Army Captain Paul W. Pena Hometown: San Marcos Age: 27 Date of Passing: January 19, 2010

Army Specialist Bobby J. Pagan Hometown: Austin Age: 23 Date of Passing: February 13, 2010

Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Sean L. Caughman Hometown: Fort Worth Age: 43 Date of Passing: February 16, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Garrett W. Gamble Hometown: Sugar Land Age: 20 Date of Passing: March 11, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Christopher Rangel Hometown: San Antonio Age: 22 Date of Passing: May 6, 2010

Marine Corporal Jeffery W. Johnson Hometown: Tomball Age: 21 Date of Passing: May 11, 2010

Marine Sergeant Kenneth B. May Jr. Hometown: Kilgore Age: 26 Date of Passing: May 11, 2010

Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Zarian Wood Hometown: Houston Age: 29 Date of Passing: May 16, 2010

Marine Corporal Jacob C. Leicht Hometown: College Station Age: 24 Date of Passing: May 27, 2010

Marine Sergeant Brandon C. Bury Hometown: Kingwood Age: 26 Date of Passing: June 6, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Derek Hernandez Hometown: Edinburg Age: 20 Date of Passing: June 6, 2010

Army Specialist Matthew R. Catlett Hometown: Houston Age: 23 Date of Passing: June 7, 2010

Air Force Technician Sergeant Michael P. Flores Hometown: San Antonio Age: 31 Date of Passing: June 9, 2010

Army Sergeant Mario Rodriguez Hometown: Smithville Age: 24 Date of Passing: June 11, 2010

Army Staff Sgt. Edwardo Loredo Hometown: Houston Age: 34 Date of Passing: June 24, 2010

Army Specialist Jerod H. Osborne Hometown: Royse City Age: 20 Date of Passing: July 5, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jesse W. Ainsworth Hometown: Dayton Age: 24 Date of Passing: July 10, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Shaun M. Mittler Hometown: Austin Age: 32 Date of Passing: July 10, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Leston M. Winters Hometown: Sour Lake Age: 30 Date of Passing: July 15, 2010

Army Specialist James J. O’Quin Hometown: El Paso Age: 20 Date of Passing: July 23, 2010

Army Captain Jason E. Holbrook Hometown: Burnet Age: 28 Date of Passing: July 29, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Shane R. Martin Hometown: Spring Age: 23 Date of Passing: July 29, 2010

Army Sgt. Kyle B. Stout Hometown: Texarkana Age: 25 Date of Passing: July 30, 2010

Army Private First Class John E. Andrade Hometown: San Antonio Age: 19 Date of Passing: August 7, 2010

Marine Sergeant Jose L. Saenz III Hometown: Pleasanton Age: 30 Date of Passing: August 9, 2010

Army Private First Class Benjamen G. Chisholm Hometown: Fort Worth Age: 24 Date of Passing: August 17, 2010

Army Specialist Alexis V. Maldonado Hometown: Witchita Falls Age: 20 Date of Passing: August 21, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jesse Infante Hometown: Cypress Age: 30 Date of Passing: August 30, 2010

Army Private First Class Diego M. Montoya Hometown: San Antonio Age: 20 Date of Passing: September 2, 2010

Air Force Senior Airman Daniel R. Sanchez Hometown: El Paso Age: 23 Date of Passing: September 16, 2010

Army Sergeant 1st Class Calvin B. Harrison Hometown: San Antonio Age: 31 Date of Passing: September 29, 2010

Army Private First Class Cody A. Board Hometown: McKinney Age: 19 Date of Passing: October 4, 2010

Army Sergeant Carlos A. Benitez Hometown: Carrollton Age: 24 Date of Passing: October 14, 2010

Marine Corporal Jorge Villarreal Jr. Hometown: San Antonio Age: 22 Date of Passing: October 17, 2010

Army Specialist Pedro A. Maldonado Hometown: Houston Age: 20 Date of Passing: October 29, 2010

Army Private First Class Kyle M. Holder Hometown: Conroe Age: 18 Date of Passing: November 17, 2010

Army Private First Class Devon J. Harris Hometown: Mesquite Age: 24 Date of Passing: November 27, 2010

Army Staff Sergeant Jason A. Reeves Hometown: Odessa Age: 32 Date of Passing: December 5, 2010

Marine Private First Class Colton W. Rusk Hometown: Orange Grove Age: 20 Date of Passing: December 6, 2010

Marine Lance Corporal Jose L. Maldonado Hometown: Mathis Age: 21 Date of Passing: December 17, 2010

Marine Corporal Tevan L. Nguyen Hometown: Hutto Age: 21 Date of Passing: December 28, 2010

Army Private First Class Ira B. Laningham IV Hometown: Zapata Age: 22 Date of Passing: January 7, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Omar Aceves Hometown: El Paso Age: 30 Date of Passing: January 12, 2011

Army Specialist Omar Soltero Hometown: San Antonio Age: 28 Date of Passing: January 31, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Chauncy R. Mays Hometown: Cookville Age: 25 Date of Passing: February 28, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Mecolus C. McDaniel Hometown: Fort Hood Age: 33 Date of Passing: March 19, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Bryan A. Burgess Hometown: Cleburne Age: 29 Date of Passing: March 29, 2011

Army 1st Lieutenant Robert F. Welch III Hometown: Denton Age: 26 Date of Passing: April 3, 2011

Army Staff Sergeant Scott H. Burgess Hometown: Franklin Age: 32 Date of Passing: April 4, 2011

Marine Staff Sergeant Jeremy D. Smith Hometown: Arlington Age: 26 Date of Passing: April 6, 2011

Army Specialist Joel A. Ramirez Hometown: Waxahachie Age: 22 Date of Passing: Aprile 16, 2011

Army Corporal Charles J. Wren Hometown: Beeville Age: 25 Date of Passing: April 16, 2011

Army Sergeant John P. Castro Hometown: Andrews Age: 25 Date of Passing: April 22, 2011

Air Force Captain Nathan J. Nylander Hometown: Hockley Age: 35 Date of Passing: April 27, 2011

Army Specialist Riley S. Spaulding Hometown: Sheridan Age: 21 Date of Passing: May 4, 2011

Army Private First Class Andrew M. Krippner Hometown: Garland Age: 20 Date of Passing: May 23, 2011

Army Private First Class Anthony M. Nunn Hometown: Burnet Age: 19 Date of Passing: May 30, 2011

Army Sergeant Joshua D. Powell Hometown: Quitman Age: 28 Date of Passing: June 4, 2011

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Bradley J. Gaudet Hometown: Gladewater Age: 31 Date of Passing: June 5, 2011

Marine Private First Class Josue Ibarra Hometown: Midland Age: 21 Date of Passing: June 19, 2011

Marine Lance Corporal John F. Farias Hometown: New Braunfels Age: 20 Date of Passing: June 28, 2011

Marine Corporal Mark R. Goyet Hometown: Sinton Age: 22 Date of Passing: June 28, 2011

Army Sergeant Jacob Molina Hometown: Houston Age: 27 Date of Passing: July 19, 2011

Army Master Sergeant Benjamin Stevenson Hometown: Canyon Lake Age: 36 Date of Passing: July 21, 2011

Navy Special Warfare Operator Chief Petty Officer (SEAL) Stephen M. Mills Hometown: Fort Worth Age: 35 Date of Passing: August 6, 2011

Army Master Sergeant Charles L. Price III Hometown: Milam Age: 40 Date of Passing: August 12, 2011

Army Specialist Jesse W. Dietrich Hometown: Venus Age: 20 Date of Passing: August 25, 2011

Army Specialist Michael C. Roberts Hometown: Watauga Age: 23 Date of Passing: August 27, 2011

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian K. Lundy Hometown: Austin Age: 25 Date of Passing: September 9, 2011

Army Sergeant Rodolfo Rodriguez Jr. Hometown: Pharr Age: 26 Date of Passing: September 14, 2011

Army 1st Lieutenant Andres Zermeno Hometown: San Antonio Age: 26 Date of Passing: September 25, 2011

Army Private First Class David A. Drake Hometown: Lumberton Age: 21 Date of Passing: September 28, 2011

Marine Lance Corporal Benjamin W. Schmidt Hometown: San Antonio Age: 24 Date of Passing: October 6, 2011

Army Sergeant 1st Class Houston M. Taylor Hometown: Hurst Age: 25 Date of Passing: October 13, 2011

Army Sergeant Paul A. Rivera Hometown: Roundrock Age: 26 Date of Passing: October 22, 2011

Army Lieutenant Colonel David E. Cabrera Hometown: Abilene Age: 41 Date of Passing: October 29, 2011

Army Sergeant James M. Darrough Hometown: Austin Age: 38 Date of Passing: October 29, 2011

Army Private First Class Cody R. Norris Hometown: Houston Age: 20 Date of Passing: November 9, 2011

Army Specialist Kurt W. Kern Hometown: McAllen Age: 20 Date of Passing: December 27, 2011

Marine Corporal Joseph D. Logan Hometown: Willis Age: 22 Date of Passing: January 19, 2012

Army Specialist Payton A. Jones Hometown: Marble Falls Age: 19 Date of Passing: March 1, 2012

Army 1st Lieutenant Clovis T. Ray Hometown: San Antonio Age: 34 Date of Passing: March 15, 2012

Army Specialist Philip C.S. Schiller Hometown: The Colony Age: 21 Date of Passing: April 11, 2012

Army Sergeant Tanner S. Higgins Hometown: Yantis Age: 23 Date of Passing: April 14, 2012

Marine Staff Sergeant Joseph H. Fankhauser Hometown: Mason Age: 30 Date of Passing: April 22, 2012

Marine Sergeant Wade D. Wilson Hometown: Normangee Age: 22 Date of Passing: May 11, 2012

Army Specialist Alex Hernandez III Hometown: Round Rock Age: 21 Date of Passing: May 12, 2012

Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jorge Luis Velasquez Hometown: Houston Age: 35 Date of Passing: May 12, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Roberto Loeza Hometown: El Paso Age: 28 Date of Passing: May 25, 2012

Army Sergeant Juan P. Navarro Hometown: Austin Age: 23 Date of passing: July 7, 2012

Army Specialist Krystal M. Fitts Hometown: Houston Age: 26 Date of Passing: July 17, 2012

Army Sergeant John E. Hansen Hometown: Austin Age: 41 Date of Passing: July 26, 2012

Army 1st Sergeant Russell R. Bell Hometown: Tyler Age: 37 Date of Passing: August 2, 2012

Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clayton R. Beauchamp Hometown: Weatherford Age: 21 Date of Passing: August 7, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Jeremie S. Border Hometown: Mesquite Age: 28 Date of Passing: September 1, 2012

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose L. Montenegro Jr. Hometown: Houston Age: 31 Date of Passing: September 5, 2012

Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Thalia S. Ramirez Hometown: San Antonio Age: 28 Date of Passing: September 5, 2012

Army Private First Class Genaro Bedoy Hometown: Amarillo Age: 20 Date of Passing: September 16, 2012

Army Sergeant 1st Class Riley G. Stephens Hometown: Tolar Age: 39 Date of Passing: September 28, 2012

Navy Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Milton W. Brown Hometown: Dallas Age: 28 Date of Passing: October 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Kashif M. Memon Hometown: Houston Age: 31 Date of Passing: October 25, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Nelson D. Trent Hometown: Austin Age: 37 Date of Passing: December 13, 2012

Army Sergeant Enrique Mondragon Hometown: The Colony Age: 23 Date of Passing: December 24, 2012

Army Staff Sergeant Michael H. Simpson Hometown: San Antonio Age: 30 Date of Passing: May 1, 2013

Army Specialist Kevin Cardoza Hometown: Mercedes Age: 19 Date of Passing: Nay 4, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Joe A. Nunez Rodriguez Hometown: Pasadena Age: 29 Date of Passing: May 30, 2013

Army Private First Class Mariano M. Raymundo Hometown: Houston Age: 21 Date of Passing: June 1, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Job M. Reigoux Hometown: Austin Age: 30 Date of Passing: June 1, 2013

Army Sergeant William R. Moody Hometown: Burleson Age: 30 Date of Passing: June 18, 2013

Army Sgt. Anthony R. Maddox Hometown: Port Arthur Age: 22 Date of Passing: July 22, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Stephen M. New Hometown: Baytown Age: 26 Date of Passing: August 11, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Richard L. Vazquez Hometown: Seguin Age: 28 Date of Passing: November 13, 2013

Army Staff Sergeant Alex A. Viola Hometown: Keller Age: 29 Date of Passing: November 17, 2013

Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class James L. Smith Hometown: Huffman Age: 38 Date of Passing: December 11, 2013

Army Specialist Kerry M.G. Danyluk Hometown: Cuero Age: 27 Date of Passing: April 12, 2014

Army Specialist Christian J. Chandler Hometown: Trenton Age: 20 Date of Passing: April 28, 2014

Marine Sergeant Thomas Z. Spitzer Hometown: New Braunfels Age: 23 Date of Passing: June 25, 2014

Army Sergeant 1st Class Samuel C. Hairston Hometown: Houston Age: 35 Date of Passing: August 12, 2014

