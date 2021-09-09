Crunch Fitness continues 9/11 remembrance climb

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Crunch Fitness announced Thursday that it will be conducting its annual 9/11 Remembrance climb for local firefighters and gym members Saturday morning at its Amarillo location at 2020 S. Georgia St.

According to a news release from Crunch Fitness, staff, gym members, as well as local firefighters dressed in full turnout gear, will use the facility’s step mills to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers.

Participants will receive a free one week membership to Crunch Fitness as well as a feature on Crunch’s social media pages, the release states.