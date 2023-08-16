AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After months of sustained rainfall leading to 20-year record water levels in Lake Meredith and a long-awaited relief from the drought conditions that have plagued the Texas Panhandle for years, the most recent “Water Weekly” report from the Texas Water Development Board showed the region has started to backslide.

According to the TWDB report, more than half of the counties in the Texas Panhandle experienced worsening drought conditions in the second week of August. While most of the counties slipped only back into “abnormally dry” conditions, parts of Hardeman County reached “severe” levels.

The degradation marks the end of a very short reprieve for the High Plains region, as it had been experiencing a near-total lack of drought for the first time since August 2021.

Still, the TWDB report noted that the rest of Texas continued to be far worse off than the High Plains. Drought conditions reached the largest extent since early November 2022 after increasing overall for eight weeks in a row.

The TWDB said that 69% of Texas was experiencing drought conditions as of Aug. 14, an increase of 17% in just one week. The report noted that it was the most drastic jump in drought coverage in three years.

As detailed in the report, most of the areas of Texas that were noted as likely to slip into drought conditions a month ago did. Some areas of the state experienced up to three levels of drought degradation in the last month, as Texas continues to work to cope with an extremely hot and volatile summer season.

For the rest of August, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, meteorologists have forecasted that the Texas Panhandle will continue to see warmer-than-average temperatures. However, at least the northern portion of the High Plains region may see a better chance for more rainfall than elsewhere.