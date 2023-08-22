AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region remained steadily outside of drought conditions in the last week, despite continued dryness, the rest of the state saw the area covered by extreme drought double going into the latter half of August.

According to the Texas Water Development Board’s “Water Weekly” report, 71% of Texas was experiencing drought conditions as of Monday while the rest of the Texas Panhandle remained either entirely out of drought or under only “abnormally dry” conditions. The report noted that this was the ninth week in a row that drought impact spread across the state, increasing by 16% in only one week.

Unfortunately, the TWDB said that the coming autumn will offer little to no relief from drought conditions for the majority of Texas. Despite the recently forecasted ‘strong’ El Niño conditions that could peak in winter and offer extra rain for Texas, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted that warmer and drier-than-average conditions will persist in most of the state through the end of November.

via the Texas Water Development Board

As noted in the TWDB report, the National Weather Service is expecting all of West, Central, South, and Coastal Texas to continue to be impacted by drought conditions throughout autumn. However, the Texas Panhandle and the northeast corner of the state are expected to stay out of official drought levels.