AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the first time in 11 weeks, the Texas Water Development Board reported that Texas saw an overall improvement in drought conditions, though many parts of the state – including the Texas Panhandle – still continued to dry out.

The vast majority of the Texas Panhandle saw at least one drought intensity level increase in the last week, according to the TWDB’s most recent “Water Weekly” report. Both Lipscomb and Ochiltree counties remained outside of drought conditions entirely while most of the rest of the region’s counties entered either “abnormally dry” or “moderate” drought intensity levels. Meanwhile, Hardeman County slipped into “extreme” drought conditions in some areas.

Elsewhere in the state, the TWDB reported that rainfall from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold brought one to two categories of drought improvement to parts of South Texas.

Although other areas of the state often saw drought conditions worsen, overall the TWDB said that the surface area of Texas was 76% covered in drought on Sept. 5 compared to the 79% from the previous week.

As Texas moves toward the end of a summer season of record-breaking rainfall for the High Plains as well as record-breaking hot temperatures for the global community, Dr. Mark Wentzel of the TWDB’s Office of Water Science and Conservation noted that August 2023 was the hottest summer in Texas since 2000, as well as the third-driest. August 2023 was only beaten out by 2011 for the driest since 2000.

In another demonstration of the Lone Star State’s capacity for extremes, August 2022 was the fourth-wettest since 2000 and cooler by around five degrees on average compared to August 2023.

Average precipitation and temperature in Texas from 2000-2023.

As detailed in a recent seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, Texas won’t get a break from the warmer-than-usual temperatures through November. While the Lone Star State continues to wait for the full impact of El Niño, Texas is expected to see average chances for rain and above-average temperatures through the fall.

Although the NOAA outlook for autumn hasn’t offered much hope for Texans wishing for a cooldown or a chance of consistent rain, many are still waiting to see the full effect of El Niño in mid-winter and the accuracy of the Farmers’ Alamac’s frigid forecast.