AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the most recent “Water Weekly” report from the Texas Water Development Board, drought coverage across the state of Texas increased overall in the last week while continuing to remain stagnant around the Texas Panhandle region.

According to the most recent map from the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions were impacting 44% of Texas after dropping to 43% the previous week, compared to 86% three months ago and 52% one year ago. Drought coverage in Texas has overall remained hovering around the lowest level since July, though the mild improvements in North Central and West Texas were offset by worsening conditions in Central and East Texas.

The TWDB reported that the Texas Panhandle remained mostly steady in its drought coverage, with most of the area experiencing either “abnormally dry” or “moderate” drought conditions. The central and west-central counties of the Texas panhandle were considered under “severe” drought conditions, along with Hardeman County in the southeast.

The TWDB noted that while El Niño weather conditions during winter tend to bring recovery to Texas’ surface water supply reservoirs, the current 2023-2024 winter season appears to resemble the 2014-2015 El Niño winter and its delayed water supply level improvement.

That delay in surface water supply reservoir recovery, said the TWDB, resembles the 2014-2015 El Niño winter in comparison to the 2018-2019 El Niño winter, which saw water supply levels return closer to peak levels significantly faster. In the TWDB’s most recent weather report, Hydrologist Dr. Mark Wentzel noted that when land recovers from drought, reservoir conditions typically take a few additional months to return to their normal levels.