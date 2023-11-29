AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The most recent “Water Weekly” report from the Texas Water Development Board reported that drought coverage across the state of Texas has improved significantly in the last month, though it has remained stagnant across the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region.

According to the most recent map from the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions were impacting 44% of the state of Texas in comparison to 54% the previous week, 79% three months ago, and 63% one year ago. The TWDB noted that drought conditions declined by double digits for the second week in a row, and have reached the smallest value since mid-July.

On the High Plains, the TWDB reported that the Texas Panhandle remained mostly steady in its drought coverage, with most of the area experiencing either “abnormally dry” or “moderate” drought conditions. The central and west-central counties of the Texas panhandle were considered under “severe” drought conditions, along with Hardeman County in the southeast.

Most of the drought improvement across the state of Texas, according to the TWDB, has been felt in the Central and North Texas regions. As noted by the TWDB, the area of the state impacted by drought conditions has decreased by more than 31% in the past month, with areas of exceptional drought decreasing to less than 2% in the same time frame.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the TWDB advised that Texans should expect the drought to slowly ease away in the coming weeks as Texas enters its best season for drought recovery and is helped by the strengthening of El Niño weather conditions.

While the impacts of El Niño are not guaranteed, the Climate Prediction Center forecasted that it will likely bring extra precipitation to the southern portions of the US in the coming months, meaning that the Texas Panhandle may see above-average levels of rain and snow through the winter and early spring.