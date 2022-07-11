WASHINGTON D.C. – As emotions are high because of The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade, the Women’s March organization hosted a protest in support of reproductive rights. Voices were raised as the organization marched to the White House chanting one of many chants.

“Keep us safe,” protesters said.

Austin protester Ester Torres and her daughters said the courts actions will affect generations to come if something is not done.

“I think it’s important that we show that we are unhappy with The Supreme Court’s decision

to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Torres said.

Her daughter said the Women’s March protest is eye opening and it’s important for her to be there because this affects her future. But, what does this protest mean for the people of Texas? Women’s March Executive Director, Rachel O’Leary Carmona, of Amarillo, said the risk has increased.

“It’s going to make people’s lives harder and it’s going to make it more dangerous,” Carmona said. “Nothing about this makes us safer and it doesn’t make a better tomorrow.”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting certain types of abortion access including access to medication abortion and emergency contraception and more.

Those not in favor of abortion being legal raised their voices in protest as well, holding signs saying, “Roe is history”.

“My body my choice,” protesters screamed.

Carmona said there will be more protests and those who believe in reproductive rights won’t be stopped.