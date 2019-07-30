Trump speaks at Jamestown celebration, gets interrupted by protesting Va. delegate

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump traveled to Virginia on Tuesday to join the 400th anniversary celebration of the first legislative assembly of representative democracy in America.

“To stand on these historic grounds as the first president to address a joint session of the oldest body in all of the western hemisphere,” Trump said.

The crowd included federal, state and local leaders, as well as historians, all gathered to honor an important part of American history.

“By the devotion of generations of patriots it has flourished throughout the ages, and now that proud traditions continues with all of you,” Trump said.

The president’s trip to Virginia came amid controversy over his negative comments towards minority leaders and communities.

Members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus skipped the event, saying “the commemoration of the birth of this nation and its democracy will be tarnished unduly with the participation of the president.”

But one Democratic Virginia delegate went further by interrupting the President’s speech itself.

Del. Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) stood up in front of the president and held up signs reading “deport hate,” “reunite my family” and “go back to your corrupted home.”

Samirah said in a tweet he interrupted Trump’s speech “because nobody’s racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite.” He added, “The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation’s history of immigrants.”

With our nation divided over politics, Trump urged attendees to put their differences aside to help the country move forward.

“Declare to all the world that the U.S and the great commonwealth of Virginia are just getting started.”