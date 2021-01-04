Republican senators look to challenge presidential election results this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is leading the effort to challenge the presidential election results when Congress meets on Wednesday to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Cruz and 11 republican senators say they aim challenge electoral ballots from certain swing states unless an emergency 10-day audit is completed by an electoral commission.

“I have a lot of concern in particular about four states,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS).

Marshall says he will object to the results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“I want our day in court. I want that two-hour debate with everybody in the room and the facts on the table and let’s hear what their defense is. Why and how they broke their own constitution or their own laws,” he said.

Other republicans are not so sure. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) tweeted he welcomes a debate.

“My question is, will there be any new evidence presented on the 6th?” he asked.

Republicans have the votes they need to prompt hours of debate but would need a majority in both chambers to actually change the outcome.

“There is absolutely no legitimate reason that they should be challenged. None whatsoever,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said.

Texas democrats Lee and Rep. Lloyd Doggett say the only thing republicans will do is sow doubt in the nation’s electoral process.

“We need to stand by the officials of both parties who did their job in what has been described as the most secure election in recent American history,” Doggett said.

The joint session is scheduled to convene at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.