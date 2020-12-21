Republican lawmakers urge President Trump to veto funding bill

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – “That’s no way to run the government,” Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) said Friday.

The Georgia Congressman is fed up with lawmakers waiting until the last minute to vote on must-pass spending bills.

“Unfortunately, this is another example of behind closed-door negotiations taking place and members of Congress are being left out of the negotiation,” Hice added.

That’s why he said he won’t support any government spending bill Congress comes up with and he believes President Trump shouldn’t either.

“You can’t keep doing this,” Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said Thursday.

Both Hice and Norman signed on to a letter this week urging President Trump to veto any spending bill that comes to his desk.

Norman said the deals on the table are too rushed and add too much to America’s debt.

“What’s frustrating is to run it down to this time of year no one can run a business on continuing resolutions I feel for the military,” Norman added.

Lawmakers are hoping to tie the spending bill to a COVID relief deal.

Democrats said threatening a veto will put relief for millions of Americans in jeopardy.

“They’re coming out against aid for people who are in need that is what called “swamp politics,” SC Rep. Jim Clyburn (R-SC) said Thursday.

Clyburn said these Republicans are acting foolish.

“I think it’s time for these people to come back into reality,” Clyburn added.

Hice and Norman suggest Congress extend deadlines to allows negotiations on a deal both sides agree on.