WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) released a statement on Wednesday regarding Baylor Bear alumna Brittney Griner’s imprisonment by the Russian Federation:

“I cannot imagine what Brittney, her friends, family, and teammates are going through. I have great admiration for her perseverance. I hope the Russian Federation will judge her quickly and fairly. I know President Biden will continue to do everything in his power to ensure Brittney’s safe and expedited return to American Soil.”

Brittney Griner made an appeal to President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a letter passed to the White House through her representatives saying she fears she might never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

