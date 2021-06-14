NNSA to host virtual job fair for Nuclear Security Enterprise on June 23

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) will host a virtual job fair for Nuclear Security Enterprise (NSE) on Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EDT), according to a press release from the NNSA.

The release stated that the administration is seeking the “next generation of nuclear security professionals” and working to hire over 2,500 new employees to join its workforce in 2021.

The virtual job will include the following NNSA’s National Labs, Plants and Sites:

Furthermore, NNSA federal managers and NNSA Management and Operating (M&O) partners will interview and hire professionals with a range of skills and in different locations to support the Nation’s national security mission, the NNSA said.

“The success of NNSA’s vital national security missions is made possible by the work performed every day by 50,000 skilled and dedicated professionals who comprise the Nuclear Security Enterprise,” said Lewis (Lew) Monroe III, NNSA’s Director of Human Resources. “The virtual job fairs are a great recruitment opportunity to attract the best and brightest to join our incredible workforce.”

The following is a list of current positions that are open at the NSE:

· General Engineer

· Physical Scientist

· Foreign Affairs Specialist

· Quality Assurance Engineer

· Personnel Security Specialist

· Security Specialist

The following is a list of contractor positions open at the NSE Labs, Plants and Sites in several areas:

· Business

· Computer science

· Cybersecurity

· Engineering

· Fire protection engineering

· Manufacturing

· Mathematics

· Nuclear facility and operations

· Science

NNSA and its contractors are hiring at the following locations:

· Aiken, South Carolina

· Albuquerque, New Mexico

· Amarillo, Texas

· Germantown, Maryland

· Kansas City, Missouri

· Las Vegas, Nevada

· Livermore, California

· Los Alamos, New Mexico

· Oak Ridge, Tennessee

· Washington, D.C.

According to the release, candidates will have the opportunity to have a one-on-one message chat with the hiring manager and human resources professionals about the open positions. Candidates will have the option to visit virtual hiring boot, view information and videos about NSE locations.

Individuals can register and submit resumes until the day of the event but the NNSA recommend pre–registration.

Follow-up interviews may continue after the event and take place for several days in accordance with the number of resumes received.

For more information about the virtual event click HERE and to read more about the mission of the NNSA click HERE.