WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Women around the United States should soon have easier access to birth control after the Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever over-the-counter daily birth control pill.

Advocates say the approval of the over-the-counter birth control pill – Opill — comes at a critical time as states around the country are banning abortion.

They’re hopeful that millions of additional women will now be able to access more reliable birth control.

“It’s a really historic decision,” Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Policy Analyst Michelle Long said. “What this means is increased access for many people, who will no longer need to visit their health care provider to get a prescription and could instead walk into their corner pharmacy.”

Long says the approval is especially important for the uninsured.

“It can cost a lot of money out of pocket to go and visit the doctor and get a prescription,” Long explained.

Dr. Stephanie Sober, who works for Perrigo — the manufacturer of Opill — stated, “we are committed to making the product affordable as well. We know that cost can also be a barrier even in the OTC setting for folks who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The company hasn’t yet set a price, Sober said, adding “those conversations are ongoing at this point with retailers.”

Over-the-counter contraception is expected to make reliable birth control more accessible for millions, including younger Americans.

Long added that accessible contraception will also help “people who are on their parent’s insurance and maybe don’t want their parents to see this pop up on the explanation of the benefits.”

The FDA did not set a minimum age for people purchasing Opill – saying instead anyone of reproductive age can buy it.

While the federal government isn’t setting age restrictions for the purchase of the pill, it is possible that states could try to implement age restrictions.

Opill is expected to hit store shelves in early 2024.