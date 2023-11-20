WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – During his surprise visit to Ukraine Monday Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced more help is on the way.

“Ukraine matters. What happens here matters not just to Ukraine, but to the entire world.”

The U.S. is sending additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, and anti-tank weapons.

Austin praised Ukraine’s president for how his country used previous aid.

The Secretary reinforced the United States commitment to the country especially as fighting moves in the winter months.

“They did a great job last year. This year, we expect for them to be just based upon what the president has said, President Zelensky, he has said for them to be even more aggressive,” he said.

The White House says approving more aid is the right thing to do.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The brave people of Ukraine continue to fight against the aggression that we’ve been seeing from Russia against it. It’s their fight against tyranny.”

Later this week, Secretary Austin will also host the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is made up of about 50 nations.

The group will discuss providing additional aid to Ukraine.