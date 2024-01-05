WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – U.S. officials are concerned that the conflict in Gaza could spread throughout the region. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to the Middle East to make sure progress is made on that front.

As Israel continues its efforts to crush Hamas, the Biden administration is doing everything it can to prevent a region-wide war from breaking out.

Secretary of State Blinken is headed to the Middle East to focus on fears that the Israel-Hamas war could erupt outside of Gaza.

“It is no one’s interest… For this conflict to spread beyond Gaza,” said State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

This is Blinken’s fourth time traveling to the region in three months.

“He believes we need to make progress on continuing to try to keep the conflict from escalating which is why he’s returning to the region,” Miller added.

Earlier in the week a senior Hamas leader was killed by an alleged Israeli strike in Lebanon.

With international criticism of Israel’s operations in Gaza on the rise and recent explosions in other areas in the Middle East, the State Department says this is a job for the U.S.

“The secretary believes it is the responsibility of America to tackle these challenges,” said Miller.

Blinken is arriving a day after a U.S. strike in Baghdad killed the commander of the Iranian-backed Shia militia.

“Obviously we want to prevent the conflict from spreading but part of that means that people need to stop taking strikes against our soldiers,” said Miller.

However, there are growing calls for a ceasefire on Capitol Hill.

“There have been too many civilian casualties we have to bring this war to an end,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif).

The State Department says that Blinken is also focused on increasing humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza as well as an effort to curb violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.