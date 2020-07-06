US Super Court reinforces ban on robocalls to cell phones

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The United States Supreme Court upheld a federal ban on robocalls to cell phones on Monday.

The decision rejects a bid by political consultants to open the floodgates for campaign ads and other communications.

In the divided decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote an exception to the ban created by Congress is unconstitutional under the First Amendment, and he wrote the overall ban should remain in place.

Robocalls to cell phones were banned by Congress under the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act. An exemption added in 2015 exempts government debt collection services.

The court’s decision Monday strikes down that exemption.

